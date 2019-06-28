Kenya/Senegal: 'Everything Is Possible' - Migne Confident Ahead of Senegal Duel

A clearly relieved Kenya coach Sebastien Migne lauded his charges for coming from behind twice to pip neighbours Tanzania 3-2 in an enthralling Africa Cup of Nations Group "C" match at 30 June Stadium in Cairo Thursday night.

Man-of-the-match Michael Olunga scored either side of Johanna Omollo's headed goal to keep Kenya alive in the group with the last round of matches for pool "C" coming up on Monday.

"I told the boys at half time never to give up. I am happy because of the team spirit. We showed some quality and showed that working together everything is possible," said Migne.

"I am happy we got our first victory with something at stake."

"We will have a nice dinner tomorrow (Friday) courtesy of Victor (Wanyama), just to celebrate this moment, of course after a training session," said Migne.

Kenya will almost certainly gain qualification to the round of 16 with a win or draw against Africa's top ranked team Senegal on Monday at the 30 June Stadium. They could still sneak through on three points depending on the mathematics.

"Everything is possible. We have nothing to lose," said the Frenchman after the match.