Ghana: Appolonia City Developer Appointed PAC-DBIA Member

Frank Mosier, the chairman of Rendeavour, the developer of Appolonia City, an estate in Greater Accra Region, has been appointed a member of the United States President's Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA).

Set up in 2014, the council offers analyses and recommendations to the United States (US) government on strengthening commercial engagement between the country and Africa.

It informs the U.S. government policies and activities across the continent to, among other things, advance the economic pillar of the Africa Strategy through Prosper Africa, an economic initiative to substantially increase two-way trade and investment as well as support increased jobs.

This was contained in a statement signed by Matthew Ansah, Marketing and Communication Manager of Appolonia City, and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

"The United States is making real progress in Africa, and we remain a strong, long-term and stable partner in the continent's economic development especially through the Prosper Africa initiative, " it quoted U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross' statement that announced PAC-DBIA's inauguration.

It said Mr Mosier was a serial investor in emerging markets, and the largest American investor in Rendeavour; which was building seven new cities in Africa: in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It said Rendeavour had invested over $250 million in each project, creating the infrastructure and spaces to help sustain and accelerate Africa's economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa's burgeoning middle classes, and serve as a catalyst for further urban development.

It said the 2,325 master-planned Appolonia City, since its launch in 2012, had become the benchmark for large urban developments in Ghana and had offered facilities including homes, offices, shopping, schools, and healthcare.

Individuals, real estate developers and other companies have started moving in to Appolonia City, which already has available high-quality tarred roads, power, ICT, water and storm drains.