Ghana: 3rd Edition of Women in PR Slated for July 6

The 3rd Edition of Women in (Public Relations) PR Ghana Summit, would be held in Accra on July 6, under the theme, 'Collaborate, Inspire, Lead.'

The summit among others, seek to foster strategic collaborations among female PR practitioners to inspire participants to fulfill leadership ambitions at their workplaces.

Over two hundred professionals, mostly women in PR and communications are expected to attend the summit which is the foremost professional networking event for women in the Ghanaian Public Relations industry, Faith Senam Ocloo, initiator of the event has stated.

According to her, it would also challenge female PR practitioners to be proactive and lead in developing strategies that would add value to their organisations and the industry as a whole.

"We are committed to empowering women to occupy more leadership positions at their workplaces. We believe learning from these Industry experts, will inspire and adequately prepare participants for lead roles in various organizations," Ms Ocloo said.

According to her, Women in PR Ghana was a networking platform that seeks to bring all women in the Public Relations, Communications, media and other related fields under one umbrella to network, share ideas and insights as well as opportunities.

Women in PR Ghana, she added was also a platform that creates opportunities for mentorship and career guidance and advancement towards leadership roles and personal development.

Panel members and speakers would lead discussions on Developing and ApplyingEmotional Intelligence to Leadership among others.