Ghana: Students Advised to Use Utilities Wisely

Tafo — Students of second cycle and tertiary institutions have been advised against misuse of water and electricity to prevent increases in consumption leading to high bills.

The Eastern Regional Manager of the Public Utilities and Regulations Commission (PURC), Mr Jude Aduamoah-Addo, who gave the advice, said students were the ones who used the water and electricity the most, resulting in some misusing them both at school and in their homes, adding that there was the need to educate them to be responsible in its usage.

"In most schools, some students tend to misuse electricity and water leading to high bills paid by their institutions and parents, hence it is important to educate them and imbibe in them a culture of responsibility and conservation so that they grow up with it," he added.

Mr Aduamoah-Addo made these statements during a programme dubbed, 'Catch them Young' organised here on Wednesday at the A.M.E Zion Senior High School for second cycle and tertiary institutions, as part of its public education to sensitise them on the responsible use of water and electricity.

The students were educated on basic tips on water and electricity conservation, including ironing in bulk, switching off lights electrical appliance when not in used when not in use, and washing in buckets instead of leaving taps on.

They were also educated on the functions of the PURC, rights and responsibilities of consumers, consumer guide to electricity and water, regulations on termination of services and complaints policy and procedures.

Mr Aduamoah-Addo stressed that conservation was critical in reducing utility bills by parents and school authorities in order to meet other commitments.

He stated that it was, therefore, essential to ensure that the students were well informed about energy saving tips and proper usage of both water and electricity to make them more responsible.

The Eastern Regional PURC boss called on students to act as agents of change in their schools and communities and also help in educating their parents on the work of the commission.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations and Internal Affairs Officer of the PURC, Emmanuel Agbesi Foli, for his part stated that about 2,647 students and their teachers in three schools in the region had been educated by the Commission, adding that other schools including tertiary institutions had been targeted for the programme.

He advised the students to avoid the use of unauthorised gadgets and avoid engaging in illegal connections.

The students and staff were grateful to the commission for the education.