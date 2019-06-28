Ghana: Stool Lands Admin Constructs Theatre, Doctor's Residence for Buipe Polyclinic

Buipe — The Stool Lands Administration has constructed a surgical block and house for the resident doctor of the Buipe Polyclinic, located in Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The surgical block (theatre) which is fully equipped with the state-of-art medical equipment was funded by the Stool Lands Administration at the cost of GHc 1.2 million

The project, the first of its kind in the area, is aimed at improving the health care of residents.

Mrs Christie Esi Bobobee, Administrator of Stool Lands, who commissioned the facility yesterday, indicated her outfit's resolve to ensure judicious use of its revenue.

"We have resolved to effectively utilise stool lands revenue for development projects such as this, to improve the lives of the people," she assured.

Mrs Bobobee stated that efforts were being made to provide communities with basic and essential facilities throughout the country.

She said the theatre would not only assist in quality health delivery, adding that patients with surgical cases would no longer be referred to other hospitals afar for surgery.

She used the occasion to entreat all lessees, assignees, users and occupants of stool lands to honour their obligations promptly.

The Stool Land Administrator further appealed to paramount chiefs to show keen interest in the stool lands activities and assist it mobilise more revenue to help develop their communities.

"I urge the chiefs, particularly paramount chiefs and assembly members to show interest in the mobilisation and utilisation of revenue in your respective areas," she stated.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Adam Brahim, commended the Central Gonja District for partnering the Stool Lands Admin. in the provision of essential facilities for the people in the district.

He entreated other district assemblies in the new region to emulate the shining example of Central Gonja and solely depend on the Common Fund.

He added that providing communities with their basic needs would motivate citizens to pay property rates and other taxes.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja, Mustapha Mahama, expressed the assembly's readiness to partner with the Stool Lands to develop the district.

He stated that funds generated by the assembly would be used to better the lives of residents.

The Stool Lands Administration had also funded the construction of a community centre, assembly hall and a residence for the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) staff stationed at Buipe.