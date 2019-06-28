Ghana: India Seeks Ghana's Support for Its Candidature At ICAO Council Election

The High Commissioner of India to Ghana, Mr Birender Singh, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, to ask for Ghana's support for their candidature at the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) council election, scheduled for September in Montreal, Canada.

It was also to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as recognise the minister's enormous contribution to the aviation sector.

ICAO is a United Nations (UN) specialised agency, established by the United States in 1944 to manage the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) to provide a set of standards to regulate aviation across the world.

Speaking to the media, the commissioner said, though India had been assisting Ghana in areas such as rural electrification, agro processing, and railway, they were prepared to do more to help Ghana.

Mr Singh expressed India's commitment to continuously support Ghana to deepen the already existing strong development partnership between the two countries, saying, "We are however happy to welcome fresh proposals in the area of civil aviation, where we would play a leading role to deepen the base further."

Mr Adda commended the commissioner and the government of India for the support to Ghana, and expressed the hope that this would further be expanded and deepened.

He prayed that the Indian government would continue with the 'behind the scene support' they had been rendering to keep pushing Ghana towards economic development.

The sector minister said the Indian government had been noted to be doing well in the renewable energy sector, as well as having a proper drainage system, especially at their airports and suggested if they could collaborate with Ghana to have such good systems in place.