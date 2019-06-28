Nigeria: We Will Win All War Against Terrorism - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will win all war against terrorism.

The president said this in his speech read by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, at the 11th Triennial National Delegates Conference held in Abuja, yesterday.

"The Security challenges we are currently facing are not insurmountable. I can report that we are meeting these challenges with much greater support to the security forces in terms of funding, equipment and improved local intelligence. We are meeting these challenges with superior strategy, firepower and resolve," the SGF said.

He added that the conference came at a time that Nigeria needs every sector of the economy to contribute towards nation building as the country moves to the next level and this does not exclude the Labour Unions.

According to him, efforts of the current administration have begun to yield positive results.

"The Economy is making a steady progress and our GDP is expected to grow by 2.7 percent this year. Our External Reserves have risen to $45 billion and can finance a number of our foreign commitments," he said.

He said the current administration will "try to create 10 million jobs yearly to continue to boost our economy and make live better for our people.

"We will concentrate on Agriculture, Education, Power and other infrastructure, Manufacturing and social intervention schemes. We will promote Good Governance and fight corruption to a standstill."

The president said his administration believes in the welfare of workers and "that is why we have signed the Minimum Wage Bill into Law and implementation is underway."