28 June 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

East Africa: EU Announces More Than €110 Million in Humanitarian Aid for the Horn of Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

As the Horn of Africa region continues to be afflicted by severe and prolonged humanitarian crises, the EU announces a new aid package worth €110.5 million. Since 2018, the EU has provided humanitarian assistance in the Horn of Africa totalling €316.5 million.

"The EU is committed to assist people in need in the Horn of Africa. I have visited the region several times and EU partners are making a real difference in helping those most in need. Our new funding will support those that have fled their homes, fragile host communities, and those suffering from natural disasters, especially drought. For aid to work, it is essential that across the region humanitarian organisations have full access to those in need," said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis management.

The EU funding is allocated across the following countries: Somalia (€36.5 million), Ethiopia (€31 million), Uganda (€28.5 million), Kenya (€13.5 million) and Djibouti (€1 million).

EU-funded humanitarian efforts in the Horn of Africa support the most vulnerable people, including refugees, internally displaced people and host communities, providing them with food assistance, shelter, safe water, health and nutrition care, protection, and education for children caught up in humanitarian crises.

Taken together, Somalia, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, and Djibouti host more than 2.7 million refugees, mainly from South Sudan, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi. Moreover, conflicts and weather-related disasters have forced over 6 million people into internal displacement in Somalia, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

The Horn of Africa region is prone to epidemic outbreaks due to low vaccination coverage, high undernutrition rates and mass population movements.

Repeated spells of drought and floods continue to exacerbate the vulnerability of people in the region. An estimated 11 million people in the region are in need of food assistance as a direct consequence of extreme weather events or displacement, and as many as 4 million children under five years of age suffer from undernutrition.

Somalia

Govt Moves Step Closer to Reviving Oil Sector With New Terms

Somalia's oil ministry has moved a step closer to alleviating more than two decades of oil-sector paralysis. Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.