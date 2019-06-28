Kenya/Tanzania: Migne's Bold Decisions Leave Kenya On the Brink

If Sebastien Migne ever dreams of writing a book, he should not struggle with the title. It could be "Defying the Odds", "Follow Your Instincts" or better still "Silencing Critics".

The Frenchman has formed a habit of delivering when all odds are stuck against him and his latest success against Tanzania in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations once again left the country divided (in opinion) rather than basking in the joy of victory.

His decisions and analysis of situations often look weird and his changes in that 3-2 win over Taifa Stars were along the same theme. How stubborn can one man get? However, with every substitution he made, the scales tilted in Kenya's favour. When Francis Kahata failed to turn up, Migne handed John Avire his competitive debut and six minutes later his strike partner Michael Olunga equalised. At the restart, Bernard Ochieng' replaced David Owino at right back and stability returned in the Harambee Stars defence. To put into perspective, Patrick Matasi kept a "clean sheet" in the second half.

SET UP THE WINNER

When one of his three new inclusions in the first eleven, Johanna Omollo, made it 2-2; Migne sensed an opportunity to claim maximum points. With intensity from the yellow and blue side dwindling, he withdrew a trusted lieutenant Aboud Omar for Eric Johanna. Squatting, he gave Eric Johanna his last instructions and the former Mathare United man made his inclusion count setting up man-of-the-match Olunga for the winner.

For some reason, this win felt sweeter than Kenya's only other win at the Africa Cup of Nations: the 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in 2004. At half time, Tanzania looked to have won the East African derby.

Kenya had been punished for defending poorly. Not even the presence of the experienced Owino could prevent us from conceding early. Simon Msuva scored as Kenya was caught in transition before Mbwana Samatta got the better of Matasi just after Olunga had provided a glimmer of hope with a stunning overhead kick. But Migne's defiance and his instincts saved the day. An apprentice of Claude Le Roy, Migne seems to have perfected the art of listening to himself (and perhaps his assistants only).

IMPACT

Harambee Stars returned a determined lot and the substitutes made their impact felt. Now Kenyans can look forward to the last Group C game against Senegal with renewed hope. The statistics suggest so: Nine shots on target against Tanzania compared to none against Algeria is evidence of improvement and progress. The Tanzania win, nervy as it was, has given Kenya the confidence and belief they badly needed.

For Migne specifically, his gambles have left him with a picture of his first eleven against the Teranga Lions. Erick Ouma and Omollo have worked their way to the starting line up while Owino's tournament looks to be over if Bernard Ochieng's second half performance is anything to go by.

The pair of Victor Wanyama and Omollo has brought life into our midfield and deservedly so Olunga snatched a brace.

However, Senegal will be a different test altogether. Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly will be marking Olunga and Sadio Mane is hungry to open his account. Kenya's new-look defence led by the impressive Joseph Okumu need a clean sheet and with Joash Onyango set to return there is hope. It's now okay to believe, it's okay to dream.

Victory or a draw against Aliou Cisse's charges will secure Kenya a place in the next round and help Migne silence his critics further.

At full time, he murmured something into Victor Wanyama's ears and the captain nodded in the affirmative. That could be a war cry delivered early. July 1 is the date, mark your calendars: Tunaweza!