Kenya/Tanzania: Olunga Becomes Kenya's All-Time Top Afcon Scorer

Michael Olunga announced himself to the Africa Cup of Nations in spectacular fashion on Thursday night with two quality strikes that powered Kenya to a 3-2 victory over Tanzania in a Group "C" match at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The two goals propelled the Japan-based hitman to the top of Kenya's all-time top scorers list in the competition with two goals.

All other Kenyan scorers at this stage have just one goal - Jonathan Niva, Daniel Arudhi, Peter Ouma (1972), Micky Weche (1992), Emmanuel Ake, Dennis Oliech and Johna Baraza (2004).

Olunga guided an overhead kick low into the net to open Kenya's account on the day and then grabbed the winner in fine fashion, charging into Tanzania's danger area before unleashing a ground hugging shot that beat the despairing Tanzanian goalkeeper Aishi Manula all the way. Johanna Omollo accounted for the other goal by Kenya.

"First I want to thank God for the victory. We knew it was a do-or-die match for us. It was very important that we win and we prepared for this," Olunga said.

He dedicated the win to his mother and hoped that he would continue scoring goals for Kenya.

"I am honoured to be Kenya's top scorer in this competition," he said with a beam on his face.