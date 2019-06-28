Uganda/Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Star Striker Billiat Waxes Lyrical About Shot-Stopper Onyango

A lot has been said about Uganda's captain before and during this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Zimbabwe's star man Khama Billiat joined the bandwagon after a thrilling match during which the Kaizer Chiefs man was adjudged Man of Match.

Billiat was singing praises of Uganda's goalkeeper Denis Onyango after his remarkable saves denied the Warriors a win on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium.

Uganda and Zimbabwe shared spoils in a hard fought 1-1 draw.

Forward Emmanuel Okwi broke the deadlock after 11 minutes to give Uganda the lead but Billiat levelled matters two minutes to the break.

One-handed clearance

Onyango's most memorable moment of the night was the one-handed clearance off the line to deny Zimbabwe's Evans Rusike.

Africa's number one shot-stopper made a timely save with his palm but the save wasn't strong enough, with the ball rolling and almost crossing the goal line.

It was then that Onyango dived again and punched the ball off the line.

"No doubt Onyango is a good goalkeeper, really quick and has good game reading," Billiat said in the post match interview in the Mix ed Zone after Uganda had shared the spoils with Zimbabwe.

"He's been brilliant from day one and I am not surprised he cleared the ball off the line.

"When you have Onyango - the giant - on the pitch, he scares strikers and the opposition. For me, he is a special player having played with him at Mamelodi Sundowns."

The result moved Uganda to four points, two behind Egypt and only need a draw on Sunday to automatically seal a place in the round of 16.