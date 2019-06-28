Africa: Salah Delivers and Egyptians Want Mo

When you want to start a conversation with an Egyptian man just mention football and Mohamed Salah.

Perhaps because of his football exploits in recent years the Liverpool superstar has become such a huge name in his native country, residents here would never forgive someone who said they have not heard of the name Mo Salah.

You needed to be at the Cairo international Stadium on Wednesday night when Egypt beat DR Congo 2-0 to go top of Group 'A' to appreciate just how big Salah is in Egypt.

When team captain Ahmed Elmohamady opened the scoring after 32 minutes in a congested box, the capacity crowd of mostly feverish home fans exploded in a cacophony that hit you like a brick wall.

Seven minutes later the crowd went into a frenzy as their idol Salah netted the second. It was a copyright of what he has been doing at Liverpool all season - collect the ball on the right flank, cut inside, shimmy, dummy before unleashing the scoring shot with his dangerous left foot.

That noise may have got to Nairobi, and it loudly announced who the crowd had especially come to watch.

Salah, whose every action in private and public is closely monitored by his adoring fans here, knows this. And you could tell from his body language he needed this goal after frustratingly coming so close several times in their first game against Uganda five days earlier.

The Liverpool hit man first acknowledged the fans on the left stand - with his hands slightly raised to shoulder level - and then to his right before the restart.

"Salah!" they chanted, secure in the knowledge they may very well have a player who could win them their eighth title.

Egypt's Mexican coach Javier Aguirre expressed satisfaction with the Pharaohs' performance: "We managed to control the game. We now have six points and are top our group."

The relief of getting through the first two games unscathed was important for the Pharaohs whose fans are demanding nothing less than the title.

"We hope to represent the Egyptian people well and make them happy," said man-of-the-match, Mahmoud Hassan, also known as Trezeguet.

Uganda would have guaranteed their passage to the round of 16 with victory against Zimbabwe earlier, but were instead forced to gratefully accept a point.

Zimbabwe came from behind, Khama Billiat cancelling out Emmanuel Okwi's goal in the first half, and missed a host of chances.

Said a disappointed Ugandan coach Sebastien Desabre: "We started well but lost our way after we scored. We are not where we want to be. We were lucky to get away with one point."

There is still all to fight for in the group with Egypt - already guaranteed a round of 16 spot - leading with six points, Uganda second on four points, Zimbabwe one and DR Congo with no point.

The top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the round of 16 with the four best third placed teams from the six groups also making it through to the knockout stage.