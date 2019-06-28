South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court Over Attempted Murder of Homeless Pretoria Man

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an attack on a homeless person in Muckleneuk earlier this year.

Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed to News24 that the man was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder.

Police managed to trace the suspect after speaking to a homeless man who opened a case this week.

News24 previously reported that police had tracked down homeless men who said they had been attacked by a man who was wearing a balaclava while they were sleeping.

They were also attacked in the Muckleneuk area.

A homeless man, who did not want to reveal his identity, told News24 that he had woken up in the early hours of the morning last month to find a man violently stabbing him.

The man recounted his ordeal, saying the attack happened around 03:00 and that his attacker was wearing a black hooded jacket and was wielding a large knife.

At this stage, the suspect has not been linked to the spate of murders of homeless people in the area, after a fifth body was discovered in June.

All five bodies were discovered in the Muckleneuk area.

Makhubele said they couldn't link the suspect to the murders, but would investigate all angles to see if he could be linked to other cases.

News24