Kenya: Police Ask Court to Detain Njagua Kanyi, Paul Kobia Amid Probes

Police have on Thursday asked the court to detain Starehe MP Charles Njagua, businessman Paul Kobia and 13 others amid investigations over separate offences.

The legislator -- popularly known as Jaguar -- the businessman and 13 others spent Wednesday night in police custody following their arrests.

Mr Njagua was taken to Nairobi Area police station to record a statement after he made remarks calling for the expulsion of foreign traders while referring to Tanzanians, Ugandans and Chinese nationals.

Detectives bundled him into a car with South Sudanese number plates outside Parliament Buildings and took him for interrogations.

"He is being held as a suspect of incitement to violence," said a tweet from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

GOLD SCAM

As for Mr Kobia, Serious Crimes Unit detectives raided his house at Nairobi's Riverside drive on Wednesday morning over the Dubai fake gold scam.

Mr Kobia was arrested alongside Mr Simeon Wanaina, Mr Paul Gichuhi, Mr Benjamin Mutisya, Mr Patrick Mweu, Mr Samson Kibet, Mr Faith Kioko and Mr Joyce Wenani.

Others are Ms Miriam Nyambura, Ms Consolata Thirindi, Mr James Masai, Ms Doreen Kathambi, Tanya Yvonne Goes and Gabriel Ndururi Murage.

Their arrest came after a complainant from Dubai alleged he was defrauded Sh 170 million over the sale of 50kg of gold.

Police recovered seven suspected gold nuggets, six vehicles, a wooden Central Bank of Kenya Stamp, a thermo scientific Arton Analyser, a platinum thermocouple machine, money counting machine, ETR Machine, assorted seals/stamps and suspected counterfeit goods.

Police have requested the court to detain Mr Kobia and the 13 others for 14 days as they investigate suspects for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence.

They allegedly defrauded a foreigner Sh119.8 million while pretending they will sell him gold.