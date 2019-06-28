Kenya: Court Allows Police to Detain MP Jaguar for 3 Days to Complete Probe

Nairobi — The court has allowed police to detain Starehe MP Charles Jaguar for 3 days to enable them complete investigations on remarks against foreign traders.

The order was issued on Friday morning by Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko, who directed police to detain him at Kileleshwa Police Station.

The Prosecution had asked for two weeks, a request the Magistrate described as 'unrealistic.'

Jaguar was arrested on Tuesday after a video went viral on social media, in which he was heard vowing to help locals eject foreign traders operating in Gikomba and other markets in the area.

The court was Thursday told a team of investigators have seized the MP's mobile phone which is being forensically examined.