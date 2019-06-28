Mauritius: Prime Minister Launches Victoria Urban Terminal Project

press release

The Victoria Urban Terminal project, a first-of-its-kind multimodal complex to the tune of some Rs 1.9 billion, was officially launched, yesterday, by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis. The Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, other Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other personalities were also present at the launching ceremony.

The Terminal project, expected to be completed in some two years, revolves around a redefined architecture including the restoration of the ex-NTA building, provision of space for leisure activities, food courts, shops and lucrative commercial activities as well as historical monuments. The contract for the Victoria Urban Terminal project has been awarded to the consortium Transinvest-General Construction-IBL-Innodis-Promotion and Development-RHT Bus Services.

In his address, the Prime Minister reiterated Government's commitment to modernise the country, for the benefit of all citizens, through public-private partnerships such as the Victoria Urban Terminal, a project which will undoubtedly be profitable and generate wealth. He announced that similar projects, totalling investments of more than Rs 10 billion will also be developed along the route of the Metro Express.

Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that eligible hawkers willing to buy their own stalls in the new urban terminals at Victoria and Immigration Square stations will be given concessional financing assistance through the Development Bank of Mauritius. He further made an appeal for public understanding during the proceedings.

For his part, Minister Bodha stated that the renovation works for the old Victoria bus terminal are expected to cost some Rs 350 million. He added that some 600 buses, 50 taxis and 1 000 hawkers will have to be relocated during the construction of the Victoria Urban Terminal.

Some 100 000 passengers are expected to pass through the Victoria Urban Terminal daily. This project spreading over an area of 5.25 acres, will house a terminal comprising 22 stands, offices on area of 2 992 m2, a parking area of 400 spaces over 2 200 m2, the Victoria Market on 7 200 m2, the Victoria Shopping Centre on 8 480 m2, a supermarket on 2 448 m2, and a food court of 1 049 m2. Some 1 000 hawkers will also be accommodated in the complex.