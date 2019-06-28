Uganda: Fish Factories Reopen On Back of Improving Stocks

Kampala — At least four fish factories including Marine and Agro, Ngege, Iftra and Gomba Fish have resumed operations on the back improved fish stocks across the country.

The four factories, according to the Uganda Fish Producers and Exporters Association (UFPEA), had closed about five years ago due to dwindling stocks and the poor performance of the sector.

In 2011, about 10 fish factories closed as the country faced supply shortages due to bad methods of fishing.

However, speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr Sujal Goswami, the UFPEA chairman, said fish stocks had recovered due to government intervention. "Through deployment of the fisheries Protection Force who are patrolling the water resources against illegal fishing, we have seen a recovery in stocks," he said, noting that the factories which had stopped operating because of lack of the fish resource have now returned.

Fish, until 2011, had been one of Uganda's leading export earners. However, it had been knocked off the charts but is now recovering.

Fish exports

According to Bank of Uganda, fish exports for the year ended 2018 improved to $215m down from $124m in 2008.

Between January and April, Uganda earned $64.8m from fish exports peaking at $18.8m (Shs69.7b) in March.

The earnings indicate a recovery in both volumes and value, which had drastically fallen between 2006 and 2008.

The falling stocks saw the fish industry in 2008 reduce from 20 to five processing companies but the number has since recovered to about 12 factories.

According to UFPEA, the five factories, that had remained in operation had been producing below capacity, which subsequently affected export volumes and earnings.

Uganda mainly exports Nile Perch to the European Union, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

Exports

According to Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, fish volume exports increased by 27 per cent in 2018 due to interventions by government that sought to curb illegal fishing methods.