South Africa: Suspected Eastern Cape Serial Rapist Behind Bars After Several Sex Offences Reported

A 26-year-old suspected serial rapist from Kwazakele in the Eastern Cape is behind bars for allegedly committing several sexual offences involving four minor girls who live in his neighbourhood.

And police believe there are more cases.

The man was arrested on June 26, 2019 after an 11-year-old girl, who was admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital in Zwide two days before, told a doctor that she had been raped.

However, during the course of the police investigation, more allegations of rape from other girls were levelled against the man.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie, applauded the police for their swift action.

"Children in this community seem to have fallen prey to a serial rapist. Four young girls came forward on Wednesday, but there might even be more victims. We urge parents in this area to come forward where more child victims will be identified," Rabie said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge, the girl told her doctor that she had been raped and a social worker at the hospital alerted police.

"Kwazakele visible policing as well as SAPS (SA Police Service) Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit opened a rape case and started their investigations. The victim then mentioned the suspect's name as well as another girl's name who was also a victim.

"By Wednesday afternoon and through speedy investigations, three more girls opened cases against the suspect," Beetge said.

It is alleged that he raped a 9-year-old girl, attempted to rape a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulted another 9-year-old girl.

"The suspect also stays in the same street [as] the victims. It is alleged that he enticed and lured girls to his house [by] promising to buy them chips and sweets on numerous occasions between 2017 and 2019," Beetge said.

"The suspect faces two cases of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault."

He is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate' s Court on Monday.

