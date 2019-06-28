South Africa: Lions Retain Van Rooyen As Currie Cup Coach

Johannesburg — The Golden Lions have retained Ivan van Rooyen as head coach for the upcoming Currie Cup competition.

Van Rooyen joined the Lions in 2009 after hanging up his boots as a player. After successfully working with the junior sides, Vodacom Cup, Super Rugby and Currie Cup teams as a sport scientist he became the Performance Excellence Manager at the Lions Rugby Company in 2018.

In 2018, Van Rooyen took the reins as head coach of the Currie Cup team, while he also stepped in as head coach during the Lions' tour in this year's Super Rugby competition when Swys de Bruin left due to a stress-related issue.

Source: Sport24