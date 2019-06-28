South Africa: Don't Touch My Tupperware! Six People Nabbed for Alleged Theft of 100 Sets

Everybody knows that one doesn't steal someone's Tupperware - especially if it has a matching lid.

But it appears that this unspoken rule did not deter six people from Bulfontein in the Free State, who were arrested for the theft of an eclectic array of items.

One hundred sets of Tupperware, in various colours and sizes, were among the items detectives seized when they cracked a case involving at least seven burglaries in the town.

They had been working around the clock to crack the case.

It is alleged that the group broke into properties and cars in the area and even made off with a church keyboard from one church, and a sound mixer from another.

"The detective acting commander, Warrant Officer Mosese Mokobe and his team, Constables, Vuyani Kumalo, Moeketsi Tshosane and Thembekile Fepane conducted a tracing operation on Friday, 21 June 2019 and Saturday, 22 June 2019 to trace the suspects," said Thakeng.

The police also recovered three television sets, a laptop, a gas heater and cylinder, vehicle batteries, cosmetics and a radio.

The acting cluster commander of Welkom, Brigadier Mzondi Mojafi, applauded the detectives for their work.

Thakeng said on Friday that the items had been returned to their owners, including the Tupperware.

"They were very excited and happy," he said.

