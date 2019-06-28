Kenya: Akothee Roasted After Posting Video of a Naked Child

Singer Akothee has been bashed by Kenyans online after posting a video of a naked baby.

Akothee used the video to reprimand a woman on the dangers of leaving boys in wet diapers for long.

In the video, the mother of five sits on a bed with the infant lying with its back. The baby is half naked from the waist down.

In the middle of her rant the baby urinates.

"Unaona unataka kuharibu mtoto na vile Mungu amemjalia, unaona amebeba mizigo hapa. Usimweke mtoto pampers, kama hauna mwache akojoe. Hii itafanya kitu ya mtoto ianze kubambuka," said Akothee.

She adds: "When babies cry, it's not because they are sick, the uncomfortability (sic) that comes with everything around them , see my boy with pampers since morning how can you sleep in a socked bed sheets forget about carrying socked sanitary towel around town Women pampers are not shortcut."

The post elicited mixed reactions from the online community, with most slamming her for exposing the baby's nudity.

"Gud job but could be wise to cover the privacy of that baby," said Jachellma.

"Blurred image please. Dignity of the kid is vital. He will grow old and see this and he won't be happy. Internet never forget .Ata kama hatulipi bills," wrote kenneth kabati.

"YOU DON'T POST A KID'S NUDITY ONLINE. YOU JUST DON'T. THAT'S WHY PEOPLE BLUR. NKT!" commented adammaina.

"Exposing that little man's private parts on social media just shows how useless the parents are to just allow it and find it okay," stated finduskenya.

"Madam Boss, I really like you however I have to call you out on this video, please take it down or if you have to please blur the privates of the baby or even put an emoji to protect the baby's privacy according to Kenyan Law. The message is good but the visuals have to protect the best interest of the child. Be blessed," said Jocyline.