Kenya: Court Frees Businessman Paul Kobia, 13 Others

A Nairobi court on Thursday set free businessman Paul Kobia on Sh100,000 cash bail in a case in which he is accused alongside 13 others of obtaining money by false pretence.

Magistrate Tobiko Sinkiyan said there was no reason for police to keep holding the suspects as they complete investigations.

The other 13 suspects were each released on a personal bond of Sh100,000.

Mr Kobia was arrested on Wednesday alongside Simon Wanaina, Paul Gichuhi, Benjamin Mutisya, Patrick Mweu, Samson Kibet, Faith Kioko and Joyce Wenani.

Others are Miriam Nyambura, Consolata Thirindi, James Masai, Doreen Kathambi, Tanya Yvonne Goes and Gabriel Ndururi Murage.

The court was told that the 14 suspects conned Italiana Antonio Cianci, who is a director of a Dubai-based company that deals with buying and selling gold.

The suspects allegedly lured Mr Cianci to a house on Riverside Drive in Nairobi and showed him pieces of gold they claimed were genuine.

The house, where the alleged dubious deal occured on October 7, 2018, is reported to be Mr Kobia's residence .

Mr Cianci lost Sh 119.8 million in the deal.