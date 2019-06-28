South Africa: President Ramaphosa Responds to Public Protector Investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to a notice issued by the Public Protector with respect to an investigation into his alleged violations of the Executive Ethics Code.

The investigation is in relation to a payment of R500 000 from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to the President's election campaign for the ANC presidency.

At the end of May 2019 the Public Protector notified the President that he is implicated in her investigation.

In terms of Section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act, if any person is implicated in the matter being investigated, that person shall be afforded an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

"Due to other pressing matters of State, the President requested and was granted two extensions for the submission of his response.

"President Ramaphosa submitted his response to the Public Protector, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, today, Thursday 27 June 2019," said the Presidency in a statement.

According to his office, the President's submission contains various confirmatory affidavits and supporting documents which, in his view, will enable this matter to be brought to conclusion as speedily as possible.

The President has reaffirmed his respect for the office of the Public Protector and his commitment to offer his full cooperation.