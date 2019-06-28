South Africa: One Dead, Another Missing After Capsized Boat Found Adrift At Sea

An extensive air, sea and shoreline search was underway on Thursday afternoon after a boat sailing out of Kalk Bay capsized, leaving one dead, another missing and a third hospitalised.

The NSRI Simon's Town station commander, Darren Zimmerman, said it was activated just after 16:00 after an SA Navy patrol boat happened upon the capsized vessel, which was drifting off Simon's Town.

"On investigation, it was determined that three local men had launched the boat earlier in the day from Kalk Bay harbour. They were reported missing," he said.

The NSRI together with a number of emergency services responded and joined the search in 25-knot north-westerly winds and rough seas.

"During an extensive air, sea and shoreline search, two of the missing men were located at sea clinging onto a buoy at sea.

"They were lifted onto a sea rescue craft. Sadly, one of the men was declared dead and another was transported to hospital in a critical condition after suffering from hypothermia. He has been stabilised and is recovering in hospital."

Zimmerman said despite the extensive search, no sign of the third man had been found.

The police's dive unit will continue with the ongoing search operation.

A navy ship was assisting the NSRI and Fire and Rescue Services divers to recover the capsized boat.

"It appears from preliminary investigations that the boat may have capsized from unknown causes at around midday. The police have opened an inquest docket that will run in conjunction with a South African Maritime Safety Authority investigation into this tragic incident," Zimmerman said.

Source: News24