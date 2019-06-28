South Africa: Inquest Opened After Tshepisong Toddler Dies After Falling Ill At Creche

An inquest docket has been opened after a toddler died at a West Rand creche, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

The two-year-old boy died on Tuesday morning after allegedly suffering stomach cramps at breakfast time.

According to the police, a teacher said the child had complained of cramps while the children were being fed.

"The child's granny was called as she stays across the street. By the time she arrived the child's health had deteriorated," police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said.

"The child was rushed to hospital where he died upon arrival. The cause of death is not known yet, but Kagiso police have opened an inquest docket."

No arrests have been made.

Earlier in June, News24 reported that two mothers had demanded answers after their toddlers died in May, allegedly from food poisoning, while in the care of a childminder in Westdene, Johannesburg.

Antoinette Assegaai said her two-year-old daughter, Jessica Tshepang, had been going to the childminder since she was six months old.

On May 9, she went to fetch the toddler and was told that she had been admitted to hospital.

The little girl died the next day.

Fanula Wabet said her 17-month-old son, Othniel, had attended the same daycare.

When she went to collect him on May 9, the childminder told her that Othniel had fallen ill and had been taken to Rahima Moosa Hospital.

He died two days later.

The police opened two inquest dockets and had commissioned a toxicology report.

Source: News24