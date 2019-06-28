28 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NTTF Selects 20 Players for All African Games Camping

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) have selected 20 players made up of 10 male and 10 female that will kick-start the first phase of camping for the All African Games.

The selected players according to the Secretary General, NTTF, James Eakyns, are expected to resume camping on July 5 and will be joined by their foreign-based counterparts for the final phase of camping before the team would jet out to Rabat, Morocco for the games.

Some of the selected male players include; Junior sensation, Taiwo Mati, Akinwale Fagbamila, Rahman Abdullahi, Jide Ogidiolu, Kehinde Oladele, David Fayele, Ahmed Bello and Adeola Oloruntade.

In the women team, Fatimo Bello who showed her class over her female counterparts to emerge as champions in the table tennis trial for the 2019 AAG will be joined by Cecilia Otu-Akpan, Nimota Aregbesola, Ajoke Ojomu. Others are; Ayo Udoh, Tosin Oribamise, Funmilola Ajala, Ganiat Aruna, Fatima Kazeem and Bose Odusanya.

