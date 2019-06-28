Nigeria: Bello Pledges Better Deal in Second Term

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has promised to surpass the achievements recorded in his first term if given a second mandate come November 16.

Bello said this yesterday in Lokoja at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders' meeting where the state executive council of the party resolved for indirect primary to pick the party's standard bearer for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the meeting was witnessed by Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who is the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as well former governor of Bauchi State, Barr. Mohammed Abubakar.

Bello said what he achieved in his first four years in office were the tip of the iceberg, compared to what he was going to do in his second term.

Bagudu commended the party faithful in the state for their unflinching support that returned President Muhammadu Buhari to power in the last presidential election in the country.