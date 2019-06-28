South Africa: Frolick Elected Chair of Chairs After Failed DA Bid to Oust Him

After a failed bid by the DA to have one of its MPs elected as the National Assembly's chair of chairs, ANC MP Cedric Frolick was re-elected to this key position in the national legislature on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema will be one of South Africa's representatives at the Pan African Parliament (PAP). A very busy five years also lie ahead for Speaker Thandi Modise, as she will serve on several representative bodies.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina brought a motion that Frolick be appointed house chairperson for committees (also called the chair of chairs), Grace Boroto as house chairperson for members' interests and Madala Ntombela as house chairperson for international relations. These are the candidates that the ANC had announced earlier.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen proposed an amendment to the motion, replacing Frolick with DA MP Annelie Lotriet.

The DA's motion was voted down with 205 votes against 83 and 15 abstentions. Only the DA voted for Steenhuisen's amendment. Frolick held the position of chair of chairs in the fifth parliament. He was also the chairperson of the ad hoc committees on Nkandla, which found no wrongdoing on former president Jacob Zuma's part regarding the renovations to his home in Nkandla.

Initially, the ANC indicated that they would nominate former minister Nomvula Mokonyane to this position, but Mokonyane declined to take up her seat in the National Assembly.

The chair of chairs is a mostly behind the scenes, but highly influential position.

The ability of the chair of chairs to influence proceedings is best illustrated by the probes into state capture that four portfolio committees - home affairs, state enterprises, transport, and mineral resources - undertook. It was Frolick, in his capacity as chair of chairs, who instructed the committees to undertake these probes.

The chair of chairs is also the person who must give portfolio committees permission to close their meetings to the public.

The house also officially appointed several representatives to bodies like the PA and Judicial Service Commission (JSC). These are:

Pan African Parliament Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise;Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo; ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina;DA MP Richard Majola;EFF leader Julius Malema

Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum Modise;ANC MP Desmond Moela;ANC MP Tshitereke Matibe; DA MP Darren Bergman;EFF MP Hlengiwe MkhaliphiThe yet-to-be-elected chairperson of the Multiparty Women's Caucus, of which Kate Bilankulu is the ANC's nominee

Judicial Service Commission Modise;ANC MP and nominated to be the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice Gratitude Magwanishe;ANC MP Cyril Xaba; DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach; Malema;IFP MP Narend Singh

Magistrates Commission ANC deputy chief whip Dorris Dlakude;ANC MP Richard Dyantyi;DA MP Werner Horn;EFF MP Godrich Gardee

Modise also announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had designated his deputy, David Mabuza, to be the leader of government business and that ANC MP Gerhard Koornhof would be the parliamentary counsellor to the president.

