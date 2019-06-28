Nigeria: EFCC Arrests 7 Internet Fraudsters in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, has arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters operating in the state.

The commission in a statement signed by its zonal head of media, Zainab Sani Ahmed said the suspects were arrested after its operatives raided their hideout at No. 15, Giwa Road, Barnawa High Cost area in the state.

The statement revealed that the suspects were arrested sequel to an intelligence report received by the commission.

The suspects are: Iyere Eromoseze Sylvester, 40; Uyiekpen Gabriel Etiosa, 21; Elimia John, 22; Eguasa Osas, 24; Osaohian Osas, 23 and Terry Ogbudu, 25, all male; and Faith Equasaogbomo, 33, a woman.

Ahmed said an identity card belonging to a Special Assistant of the National Assembly (House of Representatives) bearing Sylvester's name was found during the raid.

She said items recovered at the point of arrest included a Toyota Venza car, 18 phones (iPhones, Samsung, etc), three Apple iPads, five laptops, two international passports, several SIM cards of various networks.

Others are two Mifi and several flash drives, 11 ATM cards, exotic wrist watches and an exotic variant of Indian hemp (Haze).

The statement added that the suspects attempted hiding some of the items in a microwave, toilet water closet and bathroom sink, adding that they will soon be charged to court.