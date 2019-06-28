Nigeria: 'There Is Ability in Disability'- BUK Best Blind Graduate

Physical disability in most parts of Nigeria is almost synonymous with begging. This is because it has always being an excuse for the affected persons to roam the streets asking for alms on the grounds that they have been deprived physical ability to compete favourably with normal people for the basic means of livelihood. For Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi, a blind graduate who broke decades-long jinx in special education department of Bayero University Kano (BUK) however, the story is different because he believes that there is ability in every disability.

Below are the highlights of what you should know about him

Educational Background

Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi is popularly known as Smart due to his diligence and commitment to any assignment given to him. He adopted the name right from his primary school. He was born on June 4th, 1989 at Sheka, Kumbotso local government area of Kano state. He attended special education school Tudun-Maliki for primary and secondary education. He finished secondary school in 2010 and then proceeded to Sa'adatu Rimi College of Education from 2011 to 2014. He was among the first set of special education department at Sa'adatu Rimi and He graduated as the best candidate with 13points. After that, I got admission to Bayero University Kano 2015/2016 session and graduated from the faculty of education, department of special education. I read special education/Political science. I also acquired certificates via online from schools in USA and Malaysia.

View about disability and begging

Adullahi Umar Abdullahi has never believe that because you are disabled that is the end of your life and you cannot go to school. He also believes that just like the so-called normal person, the persons with special need have a lot to contribute to the society if they are given adequate education. "If you are so educated you can stand on your feet not only for your own self but also for the society in general. You can be a role model providing solution not only for yourself but even other persons in the society. That is their main rationale for sending me to school and give me education" he said.

Ambition

Malam Abdullahi's dream and ambition is life is to be a lecturer in a reputable university so as to be able to impart and share his knowledge with the young ones and retire as an Emeritus Professor "The rational target that I want to achieve in the field of education is if not to be called an emeritus but to be called a professor in-sha-Allahu, not only a professor but an influential professor by the will of the almighty. My dream is to become a lecturer."

Views about special education

"Government support for persons with disability is bookish, it is there organized only in print. Some schools don't give admission to persons with disability in certain course and if you dare apply for such courses they will tell you to go to special education which is a barrier to persons with disability who have a target to become either computer scientists and he has all the requirement to study that course but they will just say let him go to special education department, is it not discrimination?"

View on stigmatization against PWD

"I must say the way you showcase yourself that's how people will see you. Someone says that the way you express yourself that's how they will address you. I do always make sure that when I am coming out to meet with someone I have to equip myself in terms of physical appearance, in terms of talking, I always mark my words and what actually attract people to me is my education because I do not play with my education anywhere I find myself I always try to show that yes there is someone different here and not only different but super different in terms of delivering that makes people to come close to me and when people come close to you that stigmatization must reduce to the barest minimum" He said.

Secrete behind his success

Abdullahi graduated with Second Class Upper Division thereby breaking decades-long jinx in the department of special education at Bayero University Kan. Speaking about the secretes behind his success he said "Behind the success is that you have to give time to your books, devote much time to your book and also pray, not only to pray you have to be obedient your almighty and also to your seniors in terms of education you have to come close to them, you have to ask them questions, you shouldn't remain dull or introvert, you have to speak wherever you find yourself anything new you come across you have to ask even though you have an idea concerning it but ask someone that has an experience and also you have to be obedient to your facilitators because those your facilitators are just like your parents they are praying for you."

