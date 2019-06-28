Nigeria: Alumni Target 1,693 Unilag Students for Scholarships, Skill Acquisitions

The University of Lagos Alumni Association, UNILAG Alumni, Lagos State Branch, has unveiled plans on provision of scholarships awards and skill acquisitions programmes for selected brilliant and indigent students of the institution.

At a briefing to herald the Seventh Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe Memorial Lecture slated for July, the Lagos State Branch Chairman, Dr. Lukumon Adeoti said the award of Scholarships and empowerment of the indigent students are parts of legacies of late Sofoluwe who was a former Vice Chancellor of the University.

According to Adeoti, the award of scholarships and skill acquisitions for 1,693 students is to be handled under what is known as "Support Our University Projects".

He gave the breakdown of the prospective beneficiaries to include 500 indigent students who are in fourth, fifth and sixth level of their academic sessions and who will be receiving the sum of N150,000 each; 100 students in fourth, fifth and sixth levels, who are in First Class grades and would be receiving N150,000 each as well as 60 students in Innovation, Research in Science and Technology who are in fourth, fifth and sixth levels and who will be receiving N150,000 each.

Others are 33 students comprising three best graduating students from each of the 11 faculties, with each receiving the sum of N100,000 as well as 1000 targeted students who shall be selected for participation in training and entrepreneurial development in specific courses such as: fashion designing, videography and editing, photography, cake making and decoration, bread making and small Chops/Confectionaries, fish farming, urban agriculture, barbing and hair dressing, shoes and bag making, among others.