Nigeria: Igala Group Rejects Gov Bello's Endorsement By Traditional Rulers

A socio-cultural group representing the Igala race under the aegis of Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO) has rejected the endorsement of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State by traditional rulers for a second term.

UIO's position was made known in a communique after an emergency general meeting held in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The communique which was signed by UIO's National Leader, Retired Comptroller Abdul Amade, said their position was in reaction to the numerous calls from various Igala sons and daughters within and outside Nigeria over the "evidently stage-managed visit of traditional rulers from Kogi State to President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his support for the imposition of a particular candidate on the good people of Kogi State in the forthcoming governorship election in November."

"The presentation made during the said visit of traditional rulers is not a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the good people of the Igala Kingdom as the traditional rulers were merely arm-twisted to make a commitment in favour of the ongoing political aspirations of individual interests in Kogi State," the group said.

"We urge the president to disregard the teleguided message in the interest of peace and justice that informed the massive support of Kogites for the change mantra," the group added.

