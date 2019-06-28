South Africa: UCT in Top 20 Globally for Mining & Mineral Engineering

The recently released ShanghaiRanking's Global Rankings of Academic Subjects (GRAS) 2019 has placed the University of Cape Town (UCT) among the top 50 in two academic subjects: mining and mineral engineering (20th) and oceanography (36th). Two additional UCT subjects were among the top 75: public health and clinical medicine.

"These rankings help to affirm UCT's excellence. They show that our researchers and the excellent work they do can hold their own on the world stage," says UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

"But ultimately, rankings can't reveal the full picture. And at UCT, we strive to see our excellence deliver real research impact for the benefit of our country, the rest of Africa and the world. In fact, all four of our top performing subjects are exemplars of this impact.

"For instance, UCT's focus in the area of mining and mineral engineering is enabling countries to mine the minerals society needs in ways that are sustainable for communities and the planet."

The ShanghaiRanking's GRAS ranks institutions according to the number of papers, citations (compared to the world average), international collaboration, papers in top journals and staff winning significant awards.

UCT performed best in mining and mineral engineering, placing 20th in the world. The top three universities in this subject were the Central South University, China, followed by the China University of Geosciences (Beijing), China, and the University of Queensland, Australia.

Oceanography, which was included in the rankings for the first time last year, was another star performer. UCT climbed nine places to 36th position.

For both public health and clinical medicine, UCT ranked in the 51 to 75 range.

Earlier this year, UCT has also performed well in the 2019 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject. UCT's development studies was ranked 9th in the world and a further eight subject areas featured in the top 100. These were anatomy and physiology, anthropology, archaeology, architecture/built environment, education, geography, social policy and administration, and sports-related subjects.