South Africa: Hunt On for Man Who Attacked Pastor for Wearing EFF Cap

The man who was seen in a video, which has gone viral on social media, attacking a Johannesburg-based church pastor for apparently wearing an EFF cap has been pointed out to him.

According to 38-year-old Ron Rambebu, an unknown woman called him on Thursday describing and identifying his alleged attacker.

The woman told Rambebu that the man, who is seen in the video approaching his car and punching him through the open window, usually visited a pub in Honeydew to meet friends.

In the recorded telephonic conversation, which News24 has also listened to, the woman explained to the pastor that she was also a victim of the man.

"He doesn't know me; I don't know him. He just assaulted me. He is that type of guy.

"I just saw in the video that he just went for you and started hitting you through your window, but that's the type of rubbish that you are dealing with. They [men in the video] hit you for no reason," she tells Rambebu.

She also identified the other man, who was with the attacker, and offered to send him pictures and his Facebook profile.

The woman said she had decided to call Rambebu to prevent the attacker from harming more people.

"This guy needs to be prosecuted," she added in her conversation with Rambebu.

He said he had forwarded the information to the police and was informed that statements needed to be obtained from witnesses before an arrest could be initiated.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said a case of assault was under investigation and there have been no arrests at this stage. He confirmed to News24 that new information had been provided to the police and they were following it up.

Once there was an arrest, an update would be provided, Makhubele said.

Previously, News24 reported that Rambebu, who ministers at Greater Glory international Ministries, had just filled up his car at an Engen garage on Kingfisher Road in Horizon Park, Roodepoort, West Rand, when a man dressed in a black T-shirt came toward his car window and started punching him.

Rambebu said he had managed to drive to the other side of the garage, where he realised he was bleeding.

"I stopped and tried wiping the blood from my eyes, and when I looked at them, they were still pointing fingers at me. I spotted a wheel spanner. As I was running toward them to fight back, they drove off," Rambebu said.

