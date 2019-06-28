South Africa: 7 Killed in Three Separate Accidents On the N12

Three people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on the N12 between Emalahleni and Delmas in Mpumalanga on Thursday morning, authorities have said.

According to Mpumalanga's Safety Community spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, the accident happened just after before 07:30 and involved 10 vehicles, two articulated trucks, four light delivery vehicles and a minibus taxi.

Two people, one of whom was seriously injured, were transported to a nearby hospital.

Following the crash, the road was closed as officials worked to clear the scene.

Mmusi said a part of the road has since being reopened.

"We suspect that misty weather conditions may have played a role in the accident but the police are currently investigating," Mmusi said.

Three people were killed in a separate incident, also on the N12 in Mpumalanga, at around 09:00, when their vehicle collided with two trucks.

Mmusi said the car hit a truck head-on and then another truck hit the car from behind.

The deceased included two tourists who were travelling from OR Tambo International Airport to the Kruger National Park, Mmusi said.

He added that one person was killed in another collision with two other vehicles on same stretch of road.

Mmusi said MEC for Community Safety, Gabisile Shabalala, has sent condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those injured in the accidents a speedy recovery.

Source: News24