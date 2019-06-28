Mozambique: Road From Nampula to Be Paved All the Way to Moma

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday announced that the paving of the road between the towns of Nametil and Moma, in the northern province of Nampula, will begin shortly.

Speaking at a rally in Moma, cited by Radio Mozambique, he said that cooperation partners have promised to disburse the funds required to pave this 130 kilometre stretch of road.

"We are working so that the road will indeed be paved", he said. "There is no way this will not happen". The paved road south from Nampula city could not stop at Nametil, in Mogovolas district. "The road must go to the end, and the end is where it meets the sea (in Moma)", declared Nyusi.

Currently work is underway to pave the 72 kilometres of road from Nampula city to Nametil, at a cost of 41 million US dollars, and this should be completed in the first half of 2020.

As for the onward link from Moma, to a second coastal district, Angoche, he said the government is currently mobilising financial resources so that this problem too will be solved. The cooperation partner involved (which Nyusi did not name) has requested a meeting with the government to discuss the subsequent phases of the investment.

On the first day of his working visit to the province, Nyusi also inaugurated a branch of the country's largest commercial bank, the Millennium-BIM, in the district of Lalaua, as part of the government's drive to ensure that every district in the country has at least one bank branch.

The President declared that the government is committed to implanting a solid, creditable and profitable financial system, which will be accessible to the great majority of the population. He was convinced that the expansion of banking services will encourage agricultural production, with an immediate impact on improving living standards.

The chairperson of the Millennium-BIM Executive Commission, Joao da Costa, said the opening of the Lalaua branch strengthens the presence of the bank in Nampula, as part of its strategy for "the financial inclusion of all Mozambican citizens".