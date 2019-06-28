Mozambique: New Hotel Inaugurated in Quelimane

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 28 Jun (AIM) - The governor of the central Mozambican province of Zambezia, Abdul Razak, on Thursday inaugurated a new hotel in the provincial capital, Quelimane, consisting of 47 rooms, as well as conference facilities.

The hotel, named "In Paradise", is a venture between Mozambican business people and Chinese partners. 40 per cent of the investment, of slightly more than 1.2 million US dollars, was provided by the Mozambican partners, and 60 per cent by the Chinese.

Speaking at the inauguration, Razak said the hotel "is a major undertaking here in Quelimane, which should not be allowed to go to waste". He called on the investors to bank on an integrated business, and seize the opportunities offered by the market.

The governor said the new undertaking will help meet the demand for good quality hotel rooms, accommodating business and official visitors and tourists alike. With the new hotel, he was optimistic that Quelimane could capture more of the conference trade, and stimulate tourism.

"We undertook this investment in order to develop Quelimane", one of the Mozambican partners, Nelson de Melo, told reporters. He thought the partners could recoup their investment in less than five years.

Currently Zambezia is not one of the country's main tourist destinations. Prior to the construction of the new hotel, Zambezia was attracting between 100 and 150 tourists a month.