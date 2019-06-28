28 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cabinet Council Approves Labour Contract for Sportspeople

Luanda — The Cabinet Council approved on Thursday, in Luanda, the implementation of the labour contract for sportspeople, sport training and businesspeople of this sector, whose legal tool regulates matters between clubs and professional athletes.

The legal tool also establishes the requisites for sport training and business activity in sport.

The Cabinet Council, which held its 6th Ordinary Session, under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, also approved a regulation on the Supervision of the National Copyright and Related Issues System.

The said regulation establishes rules and procedures for the supervision of copyright and related issues, to contribute to the fight against impunity, usurpation and piracy of protected works.

