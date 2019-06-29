29 June 2019

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Namibia/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Beat Namibia for Three Crucial Points

Photo: South African Football Association
Bafana Bafana players at training session (file photo).

Bafana Bafana beat neighbours Namibia 1-0 in their second AFCON match to get back into contention for the knockout spot.

In a match that kicked off at 22h00, a 68th minute header by Bongani Zungu was the difference between the two sides which had lost their opening games and really needed a win.

A win or draw against Morocco on Monday, 1 July will seal a knockout spot for Stuart Baxter's boys in the next round and according to the coach, they will give it a go.

There were few goal scoring opportunities in the first half but the game opened up in the second half as both teams searched for the all-important goal.

It was Bafana Bafana however, that pressed harder but almost conceded a bizarre goal after keeper Darren Keet had fumbled a cross but defender Sfiso Hlanti cleared from the line.

Man of the match Percy Tau was a constant menace in the second half running rings around the Namibia defence and was unfortunate not to have been on the scoresheet.

He was however, the provider of the crucial goal when his corner kick was nodded home by Zungu.

Thereafter, the match opened up and with a bit of some luck, South Africa could have scored a couple of more goals.

South Africa will however, take the important three points knowing well that if they avoid defeat against Morocco, they will have made it into the second round.

Read the original article on SAFA.

