Namibia/South Africa: Zungu Gives SA Victory Against Namibia

Cairo — A 66th minute goal by Bongani Zungu gave South Africa a 1-0 victory against Namibia in their Afcon Group D match at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday night.

It was Namibia's second successive defeat after losing 1-0 to Morocco on 23 June which sees their chances of making the quarterfinals hanging by a thread.

South Africa had several more chances but Namibian keeper Lloydt Kazapua once again had a fine game and brought off some great saves.

Namibia also had chances with a shot by Deon Hotto cleared off the line, while a cross by substitute Joslin Kamatuka was just cleared in time by the SA defence.

It was a fine defensive effort by Namibia though, as they managed to keep SA at bay with some tight marking.

Themba Zwane came close for SA in the 15th minute after a one-two with Themba Zwane, but shot over the bar.

Namibia created some chances but the finishing by Deon Hotto and Petrus Shitembi was poor.

Striker Issaskar Gurirab replaced Benson Shilongo at the start of the second half and six minutes later created a chance with a cutback in the box to Peter Shalulile that was just cleared in time by the SA defence.

Percy Tau became more influential and after a fine dribble created a great chance for Sibusiso Vilakazi, but Manfred Starke managed to clear just in time.

The match took a decisive turn with two incidents at either ends within two minutes of each other.

SA keeper Darren Keet palmed a cross into the path of Deon Hotto, whose shot was cleared off the line by SA defender Buhle Mkhwanazi. SA immediately launched a counter attack and from Tau's resulting corner an unmarked Zungu headed the ball into the net.

SA kept on attacking and Kazapua pulled off two fine saves within two minutes - first bravely diving at the feet of Themba Zwane, and then saving a shot by Tau.

In the closing stages Namibia had a great chance when Joslin Kamatuka showed great pace to beat Keet to the ball but his cross was just cleared by the SA defence.

SA held on for the win which now puts them level with the Ivory Coast on three points, while Morocco lead the group on six points.

If Namibia beat the Ivory Coast in their final match on Monday evening, and SA lose to Morocco, then it will come down to goal difference and Namibia might still have a chance of making the quarterfinals.