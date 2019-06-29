South Africa: One Dead in Illegal Miner Shootout in Roodepoort

A shootout between illegal miners in Roodepoort left one man dead and at least seven injured on Friday night, ER24 said.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting occurred in Albertina Sisulu road near Onslow avenue in the West Rand town.

Comment from the police was not immediately available but the Roodepoort Record reported that the body of the person killed was found in a field by the police's K9 unit after what was understood to have been rivalry between illegal miners.

Their report put the total of people injured at eight.

Further details were not immediately available.

Mining without permits has become widespread at abandoned and disused mines, with fierce rivalry among crews digging out precious metals to sell.

News24