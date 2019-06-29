Namibia: Mannetti Remains Positive

THE Brave Warriors yet again lost 1-0 to South Africa in their second game of the African Cup of Nations and will now have to bow out with a bang against Ivory Coast in Tuesday.

Coach Ricardo Mannetti described the result on Saturday morning as very tough to take in after some decent performances by the players.

"Very tough to lose one nil yet again. We had a better first half as both sides came to play, we had our chances and we couldn't capitalise on them", Mannetti told the media at a press conference after the match.

He said that South Africa upped the tempo in the second half and eventually got their goal.

"The second half became tough because they got stronger, stretching us with Percy Tau and that made it difficult for us. A draw would have been okay but it was not to be and we move on although now it makes it very tough for us," he said.

Mannetti said they would make changes for the game against Ivory Coast.

"We will be different and we remain positive to get something from the final group game against Ivory Coast, who are a top side with quality players that can win games. We still have a game to play and we will do our best to finish off with a bang," he said.

The final group games will be on Monday, 1 July, as South Africa and Morocco meet at Al Salam Stadium and the Brave Warriors take on Ivory Coast at the 30 June Stadium, with both games starting at 18h00.