Nigeria: Collectors of Rolls Royce Had Exclusive Feel of the New Phantom in Lagos

Collectors of Rolls Royce cars and prospective owners immediately knew there was something excitingly different about the new Phantom when they encountered it at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria in Lagos, recently.

The select guests had a preview of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom, which is not only the ultimate status symbol, but also the best of handcrafted luxury automobiles. Its opulent design is derived from an aluminum structure that rides atop an air suspension for euphoric comfort. It is an excellent piece of machinery and, arguably, the world's finest automobile.

The setting, residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner, added to the statement made by the new Phantom, which stood out like other variants of Rolls-Royce cars parked on the green lawn.

The guests, most of who rode in their classy Rolls-Royce cars, savoured choice cocktail and food and mingled with the management team of Coscharis Motors, the exclusive franchisee of Rolls-Royce in Nigeria.

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils started the dinner part of the evening welcoming everyone to the 'country home' of Rolls-Royce in Nigeria which is her official residence. She expressed her excitement in co-hosting the select VVIIPs to an exclusive dinner event to celebrate the British luxury brand.

An obviously elated President of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka said, "This evening event is put together to simply say thank you to you our ever loyal customers for your patronage over the years and equally give you the exclusive privilege to privately view some of our latest collections of the globally respected iconic Rolls-Royce brand especially the new SUV Cullinan, the new Phantom and the new Black Badge Ghost all on display tonight to further excite you as our Rolls-Royce ambassadors in Nigeria."

Also commenting on the event, the Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Middle - East and Africa, Cesar Habib, who led a team from the regional office in Dubai, said "We are excited with this gathering of credible Rolls-Royce enthusiasts gathered here today to view our new variants to further delight them as Nigeria remains one of our growing markets with great potentials."

Phantom comes with an interior tailored for kings which can be adorned with a custom-artwork dash. Acres of wood, real metal accents and vast expanses of fine leather cover nearly every square inch of the cabin. Rolls-Royce offers both a standard- and long-wheelbase version of the Phantom, with the latter being 8.6 inches longer, much of which is offered as additional rear-seat legroom.

Rear-hinged coach doors open to allow easy ingress and egress to the rear seat where passengers can be treated to a myriad of luxuries such as deep-pile carpeted floor mats, power-adjustable seats with massage, a refrigerated console compartment, and remote controls for the car's infotainment system. Its dizzying array of optional tech includes night vision and a distinct laser-light system, but Rolls-Royce also offers more mundane driver-assistance features such as forward collision and lane-departure warning as standard.

The event also offered the exclusive owners of Rolls-Royce cars and those who are about to join this private club to mingle and know one another in an intimate setting. In attendance at the event were top management of Coscharis Motors, the Rolls-Royce Team from England and the deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Laure Beaufils.