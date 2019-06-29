Nigeria: Why Kebbi Communities Are Excited Over Proposed Dry Port in Lolo

Since the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to commence work on the proposed inland container depot at Lolo in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, the excitement in the community is palpable. Community leaders and residents are not only happy that such a big project is to be cited in the area but optimistic of the economic fortunes it would bring to the community when it eventually takes off.

The proposed Inland Container Depot was initiated during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration. Few months ago, the Buhari administration picked interest in the project and decided to make it a reality for the economic prosperity of Kebbi and Nigeria.

To show commitment on the actualization of the project, a site on which the dry port is expected to sit has been chosen, a 4km stretch of land along Kebbi-Benin Republic border.

Few weeks ago, federal government officials came to carry out feasibility study on the land and just few days back some top officials of the Nigerian Shippers Council were also at Lolo to expedite action on the take off of the project.

A community leader in the area, Ibrahim Muhammed Lolo, told our correspondent that "The state ministry of Lands and Housing officials were also here, they visited the proposed site for the dry port. They came to value the land with a view to pay compensation to the land owners and those farming on it," he said.

"I can't express how happy we were when we heard that government has decided to start work on the proposed inland container depot in our community. Those trucks you see there are from Benin Republic. They number over a hundred. They will soon be offloaded. This happens every day, so imagine how it will be when the dry port is fully operational here. We are appealing to government and other stakeholders to help actualize the project for the socio-economic development of Lolo, kebbi and Nigeria."

Lolo is located in an economically viable environment and this makes it a good choice for the proposed dry port. It's is the only town in Kebbi State that borders two countries. It borders Niger Republic to the south and Benin Republic from the Northern side.

Lolo community is a predominantly farming and trading community. Its farmers specialize in both dry and wet season farming. Among the major cash crops they produce are rice, onion, pepper, groundnut, and maize. A number of its people also engage in cross-border trade. It's common to see trailer loads of goods lining up at the customs/immigration post where Lolo traders offload their goods coming either from Niger or Benin Republic just few metres away from the proposed inland container depot site.

Also, the district head of Lolo, (Lonzon Lolo) Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Kanta, expressed his excitement over the project. He said, "We are happy that government has considered our community fit for the project. To us, it is like we are now the Lagos of Kebbi and Lagos is now here in Lolo. By its location and potentials, our community is economically viable for such a gigantic project. Lolo is the only community which borders two countries. We will give all the necessary support to see that the project becomes a reality. We can see the level of commitment by the Federal and State Governments. Their officials have been coming here to see that they do what will make it a reality and we are also committed to it."

The women leader in the community, Hajiya Mariam Ibrahim, told our correspondent that women in the community would take full advantage of the project for their economic development. "Women in Lolo are really appreciative of the proposed dry port. We are also looking at how it will open the way for women in their various economic activities in this area."