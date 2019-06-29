Nigeria: Unravelling Bauchi's Gale of Allegations

Since the swearing in of Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi State, there have been allegations against his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar, on the way he ran the state. But the former governor is not letting things lie low.

The former governors's camp has always been put on the defensive to debunk one allegation or another against their administration.

The Mohammed Abubakar administration is believed by some to be the worst since 1999 and cannot be compared with the Yuguda and Mu'azu administrations that had many things to show in terms of development.

A report of the transition committee set up by Governor Bala Mohammed before his inauguration indicted the former governor on many infractions bordering on contract awards and inflation, non-completion of projects and incurring over N130 billion state debts.

Other allegations include alleged last minute appointments and the hasty award of over N4 billion contract by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

A few days after his inauguration, the new governor terminated all political appointments made by his predecessor, revoked all the contracts awarded by SUBEB and threatened to prosecute it's head, Professor Yahya Ibrahim Yero, over the award of contracts before accessing the funds to pay the contractors.

The governor also sought the assistance of the EFCC, ICPC and other relevant agencies to block an alleged planned disbursement of about N14 billion released to the state as refund of federal projects executed by the former administration.

Governor Bala Mohammed's spokesman, Dr Ladan Salihu, said at a press conference that contrary to the claim by Abubakar, he left the said money in the state's treasury, and he was blocked from accessing the funds, forcing him to leave it untouched.

Another allegation was the hyper-inflation of road contracts per kilometer which was alleged to be twice the cost elsewhere.

The latest is the allegation that the former governor spent N2.3 billion to buy materials for burials in just five months.

Governor Mohammed's Spokesman, Dr. Ladan Salihu, in a recent interview alleged that the funds were spent between January and May, 2019.

According to him, while over N900 million was said to have been spent in buying the white cloth (Shroud), over N1.4 billion was used to buy wood for covering graves.

Salihu added that the government had discovered many instances of corruption, venality, daylight robbery of the commonwealth of the state by the previous administration through which billions of naira was stolen or illegally misappropriated.

"These monies which ought to have been appropriated by the Assembly before expenditure, all of a sudden emanated from our treasury books. How could you imagine that a state government, within five months, that is between January and May, 2019 spent well over N2.3 billion on funeral materials.

"The immediate past government spent N2.3 billion, that government did not spend quarter of that amount on our hospitals and clinics. They have the temerity to want to put up a show of shame.

"We are talking about the principle behind it. You have bought these materials for funerals in graveyards, what have you done to the Christian cemetery? But we are saying that it is wrong completely, it is not the duty of government to buy burial materials for anybody. It is the responsibility of the family, the community and people of goodwill. It has never existed in our history books that government bought those materials in the first place."

However, the former governor's aides debunked the allegations, saying they are mischievous and aimed at discrediting the former governor by the PDP led administration.

A former Special Assistant to the ex-governor, Ali M.Ali, in a statement, debunked the alleged spending of N2.3 billion by the former governor to buy wood and other burial materials within five months.

"The outrageously fantastic claim of spending N2.3bn between January and May 2019 by the government of the day is precisely what it is -phantom. It is absolute balderdash.No truth whatsoever,"he said.

According to him, the N1.2 billion the former government spent covered a four year period across the 20 local government areas of the state.

"It was not for a single local government area and certainly not for a five month period! For the records and for the umpteenth time, financing the burial of the dead was an inherited practice which the government upheld.

"It is inconceivable therefore, that a government that did everything by the book will be brazen in its financial dealings. The government of Abubakar built a reputation of thrift.The government of the day in Bauchi should squarely face the task ahead and not divert attention with such illusory and delusional allegations,"he added.

A social media aide to the former governor, Muktar Jibril, claimed that according to his findings, N1.2 billion was expended, and not N2.3 billion as alleged by the incumbent governor.

"In response to the media activists on the issue of Mahogany and shrouds procured for burials, we want to state that this is a practice inherited by the government of M.A Abubakar from its predecessors. Realing its significance and impacts on the people especially the bereaved ones, it decided to continue with it."

"However, the project like any other one of same magnitude, was awarded to qualified contractors. Based on the available verifiable record, a total sum of N1,270,743,520 had been expended since its inception and not the exaggerated figure of N2.3bn mischieviously posted on the social media by critics.We urge the good people of the state to disregard this insinuation and act of desperation by elements of retrogression.

"Besides, every contract awarded was subjected to the scrutiny and appraisal of the due process agency in accordance with public procurement law, contract agreement, payment of tax due on such contracts and other requirements.

"Therefore, the figure posted was maliciously misquoted hence blatant lies, misleading and bunkum calculated to portray the previous government in bad light to the innocent people of the state," he said.

He alleged that the story was intended to distract peoples' attention from the poor start of the present administration marked by brigandage and affront to the rule of law and basic tenets of democracy.

Governor Bala Mohammed has at various times vowed to scrutinise almost all financial dealings of his predecessor to ascertain how money belonging to the state was allegedly frittered away during the last four years of the APC administration in the state.

He also promised to recover monies and assets belonging to the state from those known to have engaged in the wanton stealing.

The political front

The battle being fought between the ex-governor and the incumbent came to a head during the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.

Sensing that the former governor wanted to bring back the immediate past speaker of the 8th House of Assembly, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, Governor Bala Mohammed outwitted the former governor and installed Abubakar Suleiman of the APC as Speaker and Danlami Ahmed Kawule of the PDP as his deputy.

He used the eight PDP elected members, the lone NNPP member, the speaker and one other APC member to form an 11 member quorum that conducted the election.

This forced the 20 members of the Damina-led faction being backed by the former governor to conduct a parallel inauguration where they chose him as Speaker.

Many see this as the biggest blow to the remaining influence the former governor may have in the politics of the state as his planned grip on members of the House of Assembly slipped away.

Analysts however say the brinkmanship being witnessed may not be good for the state as the previous administration had done the same thing without results.

They believe that the Tijjani Baba Gamawa-led Assets Recovery Committee set up by the former governor after assuming office in 2015 was a failure because a lot of it's actions were reversed close to the 2019 general elections.

Governor Mohammed's spokesman, Ladan Salihu, vowed that the government would use every instrument of the law including petitioning the EFCC, ICPC and other anti-corruption agencies on the matter, until every kobo "stolen" is returned.

"Government will take very, very stern measures, we will recover every kobo that has been looted or stolen by the immediate past administration and in fact, the administration before it. Where it is established that there is a clear case of misappropriation or outright stealing of public funds, it's an obligation, you don't allow criminality to run roughshod on the rest of us because these are public funds.

"We must take steps, there's no factor of fear or favour or ill will, it is just the way the business of government must be conducted," he said.

