Nigeria: Galadima, Other Stakeholders Advise Pinnick, Colleagues to Obey Court Summon

Nigerian football fans are presently occupied with the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Super Eagles are hunting for their fourth AFCON title.

However, in few hours, attention will shift slightly again to the lingering court case involving the top echelon of the Nigerian Football Federation.

It is an open secret that the President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and four other bigwigs in the football house are currently facing corruption charges at the Abuja High Court.

The other four officials are the first and second vice-presidents, Seyi Akinwunmi, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, the General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi and Executive Committee member, Ahmed 'Fresh' Yusuf.

The Federal High Court Abuja had served judicial summons on the accused officials to appear before it on July 1.

They are to be arraigned and their pleas taken.

This was sequel to the order of Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu of May 28 that the accused persons be served by substituted means after prosecution lawyers for the Federal Government of Nigeria alleged they have evaded summons.

The NFF officials face a 17-count charge, from failure to declare their assets to the misappropriation of $8.4 million paid Nigeria by FIFA for the country's participation at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

And in a separate case, Nigeria's anti-corruption agency EFCC also seek to join Pinnick and General Secretary Sanusi in the corruption trial involving NFF accounts staff in respect of over $10 million FIFA and CAF grants diverted to private pockets.

In all these Pinnick and colleague have never for once appeared personally in court as they have consistently claimed they are being witch-hunted by some disgruntled elements in Nigerian football.

However, even as Pinnick and the other officials are presently in Egypt for the 2019 AFCON and may not honour the July 1 Federal High Court summon, calls for them to appear in court to answer to the charges have continued unabated.

A former chairman of the then Nigeria Football Federation, NFA, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima told Trust Sports that the continued failure of Pinnick and his lieutenants to appear in court to clear the air on the allegations against them is worrisome.

"I quite agree with those who feel they should go to court and clear their names. This is not going deep into the matter since it is before the court of law but once such weighty allegations are made against you, the most reasonable thing to do is to go and clear your name. They have the name of the federation and their own to clear.

"Be that as it may, these issues have caused a lot of damage to the system because a lot of confidence has been lost. The integrity of the federation and confidence of sponsors have been really shaken.

"I don't have all the facts but going to court to clear their name is key. It is very important," he said.

A former NFF presidential aspirant, Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh also said the way forward is for the NFF officials to honour the July 1, if truly they have nothing to fear.

"My reaction to this whole thing is that I am a bit confused. Confused in the sense that these allegations have lingered from one to another.

"And I don't see any reason such an organisation that is semi- corporate will toy with her image and integrity more so that we have been made to understand that FIFA and CAF have zero tolerance for corruption.

"In this case nobody is already saying they are indeed guilty. These are allegations and we have seen situations in this country that people as highly placed like the immediate past Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki was accused.

"He presented himself before the court. It was celebrated throughout the country. But ultimately, he was freed. A mighty politician like Chief Ahmed Bola Tinubu went to a tribunal too. He cleared himself.

"If there are allegations against you, you go and clear yourself," he advised.

Other football stakeholders were also unanimous in their opinion that Pinnick and others should go to court to clear their names of allegations of corruption.

A legal practitioner and football enthusiast, Barrister Raymond Nyagba said "My simple answer to your enquiry is yes. They should honour the court invitation based on the following reasons; there is presumption of innocence and there is equality before the law.

"In order words, no one is above the law and importantly, no FIFA statute can oust the jurisdiction of a sovereign nation to prosecute her citizens," he submitted.

On his part, a former member of the NFF medical committee, Dr. John Ogbadu said the accused persons should honour the invitation to prove that they are law abiding citizens.

"People in authority should show example of being law abiding. They should go and clear their names for "only the guilty are afraid.

"Moreover, it is not first time NFF leaders are being taken to court. Others previously have appeared and were vindicated.

Furthermore, a former chairman of House of Representatives Committee on sports, Hon. Geoffrey Gaya said it is beginning to appear as if the judiciary in Nigeria is lacking in capacity to compel the accused to appear in court.

Several government agencies have in their findings found the NFF wanting in financial transparency. The EFCC, the Special Presidential investigation into the NFF world Cup handling of the FIFA grants, ICPC have all found NFF wanting and have taken these allegations to court.

"I am alarmed that our judiciary appears helpless in compelling these people to face justice. Delaying justice is denying justice and invariably will not serve its deterrent role.

"Pinick and his co travellers know that there are a lot of shady deals in their hands and should prove to the watching public by going to the court to come clean if the accusations are wrong," he said.

A veteran sports journalist and Deputy Editor DAILY ASSET newspaper, Danusa Ocholi also said the 'hide and seek' approach of Pinnick and his colleagues, if not stopped will undermine President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption crusade.

"The NFF leaders have not conducted themselves as responsible citizens of this country as far as their judicial matter is concerned.

"Pinnick and the other members of his board accused of monumental financial impropriety have a duty to come out and clear their names instead of playing the ostrich as they are doing presently, hiding under international bodies like FIFA and CAF to cover their misdeeds.

"Incidentally, these respected bodies do not condone corruption in any form. Since nobody is above the law, the Federal Government should set up the necessary machinery to ensure these men are brought to justice.

"The earlier this is done the better for the image of the country, and for the anti- corruption campaign of the Buhari government not to be ridiculed by some individuals, employing various means to undermine it," he stated.

However, Austin Akpehe, the Executive Chairman XT Galaxy Sports Development, China, is of the opinion that some disgruntled Nigerians are behind the 'persecution' of the NFF officials.

"We only find desperate people trying to stain the little name the NFF is trying to carve for itself. A lot of people know they are actually out to destroy the work of the current NFF.

"The aim of these shady lawsuits seems to be 'if we can't have it then let's destroy it.' So many people have seen through these court cases and prefer to take their time before coming out to speak," he said.

Another veteran sports journalist who responded on condition of anonymity also said "Nobody can refuse to honour a court summons duly served either by personal service or through newspaper publication.

"The onus of proof is on he who alleges as all defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

"If a defendant fails to appear in court then the Plaintiff knows what to do to enforce appearance."

As divided as the opinions may be, the NFF officials who are presently in Egypt for the AFCON are also holding firmly to their positions in the glasshouses but they have a date to keep with the Abuja High Court on July 1.