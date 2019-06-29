South Africa: Mum, Two Children, Including Three-Month-Old Baby, Burn to Death in House Fire

A mother and her two children burnt to death in a house fire in Katlehong on Friday night, Ekurhuleni's disaster management services said on Saturday.

Spokesperson William Ntladi said that when the fire brigade arrived at the home in Dikole, the entire roof had already collapsed, with flames coming from the bedroom.

Fire fighters from Palm Ridge and Zonkizizwe fire stations managed to put the fire out.

"After fire extinguishment, search and rescue was conducted and the charred bodies of a toddler believed to be three months old, a four-year-old boy and the mother aged in [her] mid-thirties, were found in the burnt bedroom," said Ntladi.

The cause of the fire will be investigated but it is thought for now that it may have been caused by an electric heater.

He urged people in Ekurhuleni to call the number 011 458 0911 in case of any life-threatening emergencies for or toll free number 10177, or 112.

The names of the victims are not available yet.

News24