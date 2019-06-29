East Africa: Sudan selected as Rapporteur for COMESA's FEMCOM

Khartoum — The Businesswomen's Secretariat of the General Union of Sudanese Employers has accomplished a regional achievement by winning the position of board member of the the Federation of National Associations of Women in Business in Eastern and Southern Africa (FEMCOM) of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) countries.

The Representative of the Secretariat of the Businesswomen of the General Union of Sudanese Employers Siham Sharif Abdullah told SUNA, after participating in the meetings, that the selection of Sudan for the position came during the general meetings of the Board of Directors of the COMESA General Assembly held recently in Mauritius, in presence of the 16 representatives out of 19 member countries, noting that the host country of Mauritius elected for the FEMCOM presidency, Rwanda for Vice-Presidency and Sudan as a rapporteur of the Board of Directors, explaining that the meetings witnessed the honor of the former Executive Director Mrs. Catherine Ashoya and the reception of the new director. It is to be recalled that the Federation of National Associations of Women in Business in Eastern and Southern Africa (FEMCOM) is a COMESA institution which was established in July 1993 in Zimbabwe with the endorsement of the Authority (made up of Heads of States and Governments of the COMESA member.