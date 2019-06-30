Sudan: Daglo - Military manifestations in Khartoum aim to secure citizens

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lit.General, Mohammad Hamdan Daglo has outlined that that the military manifestations in Khartoum are to secure citizens, not to harass them.

Daglo, who was addressing a mass rally, in the Mayo district in Khartoum, south of Jebel Awlia, Saturday, called on the youth of the to join the ranks of the police, the armed forces and the rapid support forces to protect the country.

He pointed out that the peaceful march of June.30 called for by the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change will be protected by the military council, stressing that the TMC is not against peaceful march but against the mercenaries and saboteurs.