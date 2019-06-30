Sudan Mobilises for Freedom and Change Ahead of Millions March

Khartoum / El Gezira / El Fasher / Kassala / Sennar — A legal request has been filed for non-violence to be practised in Sudan, to protect demonstrators who plan to protest on June 30 for a transition to civilian governance in Sudan and investigations into violations against protestors.

Sudanese activists in Khartoum filed the legal request to the public prosecutor in light of plans for mass demonstrations in the March of the Millions this Sunday. Dr Rana Abdelgadir made this request to the Attorney-General, to direct the security services and armed forces to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety during the planned march and any which follow it, as a constitutional and legal right.

Marches and vigils continue to take place in many Sudanese cities in the run-up to Sunday, to demand the handover of power to civilians and an independent and transparent investigation into the violent dismantling of the Khartoum sit-in on June 3.

The rallies in various cities have been addressed by leaders of the various forces, while the AFC organised a symposium in El Managil in El Gezira on Wednesday evening, addressed by a number of members of the delegation of negotiations and leaders.

Roads and walls of houses are reportedly being painted in many towns and villages calling for participation. In Khartoum, resistance committees have stuck announcements to walls of houses and electricity posts.

El Fasher

On Thursday, medical staff organised a vigil near the El Fasher Teaching Hospital in the North Darfur capital in line with the demands of the AFC. The vigil was accompanied by speeches by a number of activists and doctors, including Amani Hasabo, who said that the revolution is aiming to overthrow the second dictatorship, condemning the killing of 128 people on June 3 and calling for punishment of the perpetrators of the attacks.

El Gezira

Meanwhile, professors and employees of El Gezira University organised speeches in front of the buildings of the Faculty of Agriculture, demanding handover of power to civilians and an independent and transparent investigation into attacks on protestors.

Staff of the UN children agency (Unicef) also carried out a similar protest mourning the infant victims of June 3.

Khartoum

On Thursday, employees of the telecommunications sector including Zain, MTN, Sudani and other companies, organised a protest near the telecommunications tower in Khartoum.

Khartoum also saw evening rallies in Jabra, Arkaweet, and El Sababi; Khartoum North in Shambat and Halfaya.

Kassala

On Thursday, Kassala in eastern Sudan witnessed doctors, teachers, lawyers, and animal resource workers participating in four separate vigils at Kassala Teaching Hospital, the Ministry of Education, the Court and Ministry of Animal Resources buildings.

Sennar

In Sennar, secondary school students took part in demonstrations, while the Democratic Alliance in Singa held a silent vigil to mourn the protesters killed.